Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,820 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.81 on Monday, hitting $444.23. 51,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.14 and a 200 day moving average of $407.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

