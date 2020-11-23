Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,760 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.29. 275,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

