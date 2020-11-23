Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Amgen worth $213,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 180.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 90.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $222.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

