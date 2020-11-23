Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 26,090 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $185,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

