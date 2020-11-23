Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 368.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.86. The stock had a trading volume of 187,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

