Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,697,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,012,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $8,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $17,041,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $11,995,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.