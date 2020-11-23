Societe Generale Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

