Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $7,485,240.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $7,485,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,491,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08.

On Friday, October 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $3,661,417.28.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $57.92. 74,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $57.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.