Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Acquired by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Spark Networks comprises approximately 30.0% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned 187.36% of Spark Networks worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,315. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

