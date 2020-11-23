SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

