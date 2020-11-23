Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,469. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

