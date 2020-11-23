Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 173,600 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.91% of Albireo Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,540 shares of company stock valued at $808,048 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALBO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,473. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.