Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.35% of Kornit Digital worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kornit Digital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 327,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of KRNT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 19,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

