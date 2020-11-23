Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $568,000 in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 341,926 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,732,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $637,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,811. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

