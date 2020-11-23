Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 196,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.84% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INZY. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $64,263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

INZY traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INZY. Cowen assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.