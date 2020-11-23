Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,000. Generac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.01. 30,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,992. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

