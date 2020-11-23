Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 7.60% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

