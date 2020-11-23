Sphera Funds Management LTD. Reduces Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,925 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 1.4% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.10% of NICE worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after acquiring an additional 279,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.46. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.