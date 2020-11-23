Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 37,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.22% of Fate Therapeutics worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

