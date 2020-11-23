Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $4.29 Million Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 2.39% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARYA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.