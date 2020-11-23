Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,772.31 ($114.61).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) stock opened at £117.55 ($153.58) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a twelve month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

