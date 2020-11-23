StableUSD (USDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00166050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.01056422 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00239055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00102281 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 102,446.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.