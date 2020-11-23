Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $849,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 41.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.88. 374,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

