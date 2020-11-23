Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,211 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 539,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

