Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,796 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $270.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

