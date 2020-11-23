Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,786. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

