Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

