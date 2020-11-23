Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.58. 14,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

