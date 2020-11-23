Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $40,625,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,458,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 210,049.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 195,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 982.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

