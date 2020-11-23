Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. 66,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,249. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

