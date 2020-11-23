Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,960,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,466,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,579. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

