Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.90. 686,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.14.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

