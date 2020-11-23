Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,811 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 191,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.