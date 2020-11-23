Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,015 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,883 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 91.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 25.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.01. 250,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.