Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.72. 8,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,256. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

