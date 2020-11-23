Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $189,370,000.

VCLT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,702. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

