Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.44. 13,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,166. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $353.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.91.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

