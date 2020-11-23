Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

