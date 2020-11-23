Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $6,052,000.

VCR stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.02. The company had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,121. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $258.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

