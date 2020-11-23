Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,094 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

