Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $267.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.15. 95,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day moving average is $299.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $335.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.