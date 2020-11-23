Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.43. 187,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.