Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

