Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $16.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,725.34. 48,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,622.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,514.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.