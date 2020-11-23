Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after buying an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,328.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 472,985 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 412.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.24. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,296. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

