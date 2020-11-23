Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.36. 217,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,081. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

