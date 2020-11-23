Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,590 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.32. 68,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,618. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.