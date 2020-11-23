Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.60. 110,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. 140166 raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

