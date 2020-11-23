Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,872 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 265,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

