Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.00. 4,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.02. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

